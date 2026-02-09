CAMDEN, De -- The Caesar Rodney School District referendum has passed after voters headed to the polls Monday.
According to unofficial results from the Department of Elections, 2,719 voters supported the measure, while 1,961 voted against it.
The district also shared a message on Facebook following the results, thanking voters for their support. “Thank you to everyone who voted for the referendum that supports our students, staff and school safety,” the district wrote. “Your vote shows a deep belief in investing in the daily success and well-being of our schools. We are grateful to be part of a community that values education and puts students first. Together, we are CR.”
Voters in the Caesar Rodney School District went to the polls Monday to decide on a proposed operating referendum. Supporters say the measure is a worthwhile investment in the community's future, while opponents argue the tax increase is hard to justify, leaving opinions divided.
The vote follows a failed attempt in 2023 and comes more than a decade after the last successful referendum was passed in 2015.
School leaders said if approved, the referendum would generate about $6.1 million in its first year. District officials said the money would not go toward new buildings or major construction projects, but would support school safety, student services, and competitive pay for teachers and staff.
Phyllis Collins, a Camden neighbor who voted today, said she believes the referendum is a necessary investment in the district and the community's future.
"I feel very strongly about supporting our schools. It's important that they have the tools and the access that they need to be educated."
School officials said budget constraints are putting pressure on the district, with teacher retention among the top concerns. Many staff earn some of the lowest salaries in the county, and several are leaving for higher-paying jobs, creating staffing shortages.
Collins said these challenges underscore why the referendum is important and emphasized the need to invest in the district to support students and staff.
"We don't have enough teachers in our K-through-12 system. So we're hoping that this extra money will help keep our teachers, especially in Kent County, because up north they are getting paid way more money than they are here."
If approved, the referendum would raise school taxes starting July 1, 2026, by about 9 cents per $100 of assessed property value. For the district's average home, that amounts to roughly $274 per year, or about $23 per month.
Collins said while taxes would increase, she believes the investment is necessary to give future leaders the best chance at success.
"I'm hoping that folks will understand that having to pay a few extra dollars to support our educators and our students is well worth the investment."
However, some neighbors oppose the increase.
George Williams, a Camden neighbor who voted today, said the proposed tax increase is unreasonable.
"My wife and I are on a fixed income, basically. I don't need any more taxes than I already have."
Williams questioned whether additional funding would bring meaningful improvements.
"I still hear the little blurb — it's for the children. They used to do that when I was teaching. It never ends."
Williams said that until there are visible results, an increase is hard to justify.
"The rising cost should be making things happen on a positive end. And they're not. And that I don't like."
Voters in the Caesar Rodney School District can cast ballots at local schools and the Magnolia Fire Hall until 8 p.m. tonight.