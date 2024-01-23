SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police have charged a 20-year-old Salisbury woman with first degree murder following an investigation into a fatal stabbing earlier this month.
Authorities say just after 6:30 in the morning on January 2nd, Salisbury Police Department officers were dispatched to South Division Street on reports of a stabbing. There, police say they found Daniel Mapes, 34, of Salisbury, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Mapes was taken to a nearby hospital but died days later.
According to police, Trenee Gattis, 20, of Salisbury was arrested at the scene of the alleged stabbing with charges pending. On January 23rd, Maryland State Police announced Gattis has been officially charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon.
Gattis is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
The Maryland State Police Homicide continues the investigation with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-749-3101.