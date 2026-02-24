DELMARVA - Delmarva Power says their crews continue to make progress restoring power after widespread damage and outages after Sunday's winter storm.
Power officials say the storm brought down trees and branches that caused major damage to the local energy grid.
They also say more than 84,000 customers experienced interruptions during the storm. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Delmarva Power says almost 90% of impacted customers have had their power restored. However, about 7,000 homes still have no service. The counties that are the most impacted are still Sussex, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester.
They hope to restore most power outages tonight, but they say some customers could require work into Thursday.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, they said about 27,000 Delmarva Power customers still had no power.
Power officials say the crews will continue to make updates as more damage is assessed and work is performed. Delmarva Power says customers can now begin check estimated restoration times here or in the app.
Delmarva Power's Emergency Response Organization remains activated. All available field personnel are out trying to restore service, which includes more than 350 local and out-of-state contractors. They say crews and contractors will be working around the clock for the next several days.
If an outage has occurred, Delmarva Power recommends reporting it and any downed wires. They say to stay away from any downed wires and to assume they are energized. To report an outage, call 1-800-898-8042.