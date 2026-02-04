SALISBURY, Md. - The all clear has been given for Salisbury University's campus after reports of a gas leak this afternoon in Devilbiss Hall.
University officials say activities in the area of the building can resume.
Earlier this evening, officials confirmed to WBOC that the gas in the building had been shut off and the Salisbury Fire Department was checking the building.
The university has said classes in the Devilbiss Auditorium, Room 123, will be relocated through tomorrow. Students with class in that room will receive an email to their SU address from their faculty with more information.
Devilbiss Hall is used primarily for the Nursing and Health Sciences Department, with 17 classrooms and nine laboratories. It is located on Camden Avenue, at the south end of the campus mall.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.