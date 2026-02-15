CAPE CHARLES, Va. - Officials say around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, a tractor trailer went overboard and into the water on the west-side of the southbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
The accident occurred just south of Fisherman's Island. No other vehicles were involved.
Images from WBOC's Chopper 16 show the tractor trailer in the water is a Perdue truck.
In a statement to WBOC, Perdue confirmed that the driver died in the incident.
"We are heartbroken to confirm that a Perdue driver has passed away following an accident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge‑Tunnel," Perdue's statement reads. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. He had been a valued member of our team, and his loss will be deeply felt across our organization."
The company says it is fully cooperating with investigators.
According to the Bridge-Tunnel's website, all southbound lanes are now re-opened.
The bridge has sustained guardrail and curb damage and maintenance crews have made emergency repairs, officials say. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Virginia Beach Marine Police are assisting in the search for the driver.
The accident is being investigated by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police.
You can also see updates on the official X account for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel here.