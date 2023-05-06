OCEAN CITY, Md. - The body of a missing Ocean City swimmer was found early Sunday morning.
Police say a person was walking on the beach around 5:30 a.m., when they saw a body in the area of 4th Street. Detectives were able to identify the body as Praise Ezechibueze, 21, of New Jersey. He has been transported to the Holloway Funeral Home.
Ocean City Fire Department officials say around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, they were alerted of a missing swimmer in the area of 25th Street and the beach.
Rescue swimmers from the OCFD went into the Ocean to search for the victim, described only as a male in his twenties.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police also joined the search.
After almost two hours of searching, the scene was been turned over to the Coast Guard, who continued searching with Natural Resources Police.
OCFD rescue crews remained on the scene in case further assistance was needed.