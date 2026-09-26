LEWES, Del. – The Cape May-Lewes Ferry canceled all sailings Saturday as a nor’easter brought high winds to the region, and the weather is continuing to affect service Sunday.
All Cape May-Lewes Ferry departures were canceled Saturday, Sept. 26, because of the storm. Ferry officials said the decision was made out of caution for the safety of passengers and crew.
Sunday’s first round-trip of sailings has also been canceled. The 7 a.m. departure from Cape May and the 8:45 a.m. departure from Lewes were canceled due to weather conditions.
Ferry officials say they expect to resume service with the 9:30 a.m. departure from Cape May and the 11:15 a.m. departure from Lewes, but conditions will continue to be monitored throughout the day.
Passengers with reservations on an affected sailing should check their email for updates. Updates can be found here and on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry's social media pages.