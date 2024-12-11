MILFORD, DE - The Milford School District has announced an accidental firearm discharge in an Evelyn Morris Early Childhood Center staff workroom Tuesday.
School officials say a district constable accidentally fired the gun but there were no injuries or threat to the school students or staff. In a social media post on December 10, the School District said it was making the school community aware out of a responsibility to be transparent.
“While we understand this is concerning, please be assured that our constable staff receive thorough on-going certification and training regularly,” the Milford School District wrote.
District officials said they were working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and ensure all necessary safety measures are implemented. There is an ongoing personnel investigation and the District says no further details can be shared at this time.
Delaware State Police told WBOC Wednesday the gun was unintentionally discharged due to how it was being handled. Police investigation uncovered no violations of the law, DSP said, though the case has been turned over to the Department of Justice for review.
The incident is the second time a constable's gun has accidentally discharged at a Delaware school in the past month. The other incident was at a middle school in New Castle county.
Former educator Jill Lewandowski says it is terrifying news.
"What is happening that in 19 school districts, two schools have had guns go off?" says Lewandowski.
Others say they were glad there were no injuries, but it could only be a matter of time.
"Mistakes can be fatal," says Janice Gibson. "So, that's what we're worried about with our kids."
The incidents are also sparking more questions about having armed constables in schools at all.
"If there is a gunman in the place, there should be someone in there that's ready to go," adds Gibson. "But they have to have patience, they can't be nervous."
"I feel a gun doesn't belong in school for any kind of reason," says Lewandowski. "There are a lot of other trainings the adults, the constables, the resource officers can go through."