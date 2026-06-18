EASTON, Md.– Law enforcement officials say a man reported critically missing has been found safe.
Easton Police say 70-year-old Leland Phillips was reported missing by Candlelight Cove employees shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 18. Phillips had reportedly left the property at 10:30 a.m. on June 17 with plans to return just a few hours later.
Maryland State Police Aviation and K9 units, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office and the Easton Volunteer Fire Department assisted in search efforts, according to Easton Police.