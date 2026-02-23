DELAWARE - The State of Delaware has downgraded back to a Level 2 Driving Restriction in Kent and Sussex Counties after Sunday's blizzard.
Under current restrictions, only people designated as essential personnel including snow removal operators, and people approved through DEMA's state of emergency driving waiver program, are allowed to be on the roads.
Road conditions are still dangerous, as some parts of Delaware received over 18 inches of snow. There are also still downed power lines and trees across the first state.
Governor Matt Meyer announced a Level 1 Warning earlier on Feb. 22, with the updated restrictions released at about 8:30 p.m.
Delaware officials say Code Purple Shelters are open 24 hours statewide for those needing refuge, meals, and other resources.
Delawareans are also advised to do the following:
-Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) at de.gov/dens for updates on hazardous conditions.
-Visit NWS’ Winter Weather Dashboard that shows the short-term forecast for winter weather conditions in the three-state region that includes Delaware.
-Follow DelDOT’s traffic advisory radio stations, WTMC, for streaming updates from WTMC Radio 1380AM and 98.5 FM. . Listen to WTMC through the DelDOT app, which provides real-time updates on roadway and transit conditions.
-Visit PrepareDE.org for full lists of emergency items for the home and car.
Stay up to date on the winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.