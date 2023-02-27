FELTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a suspected homicide near Felton. Police responded at 12:30 a.m. last night to a report of a person lying in a ditch at the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Road and Marshyhope Road. A 35-year-old victim, identified as Joshua Riley of Houston, DE, was discovered with a gunshot wound. Riley was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
The police then determined that Riley's car had broken down in the area and he had reportedly used a nearby resident's phone to call for assistance.
When he returned to the vehicle, police say a confrontation occurred and he was shot.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.