DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on November 13 in Delmar, Delaware.
According to police, around 5:12 p.m. on November 13, a GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Sussex Highway toward West Snake Road. For reasons currently unknown, the GMC then left the west side of the highway, crossed the median, and entered the southbound lanes before exiting the west side of the southbound lanes and crashing into a tree.
DSP say the driver was 30-year-old Jeremy Mitchell from Georgetown, Delaware, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sussex Highway was closed for about four hours while the scene was under investigation. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the incident contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269.