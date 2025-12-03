Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Maryland, call 511 for road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information. &&