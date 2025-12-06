DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a man's death in Dover. Around 11 p.m. on December 5, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on POW/MIA Parkway, approaching Baden Powell Way. The truck then left the road, traveled off the north edge, and struck a signal light support pole. Police say the reason for the vehicle veering off the road is still under investigation.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Dover, was not properly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. On December 7, DSP identified the man as Melvin Weathers.
The roadway was closed for about 2 hours while DSP conducted their initial investigation, which is still ongoing. DSP asks that anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant information to the incident contacts Master Corporal W. Booth at 302-698-8451 or send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police.