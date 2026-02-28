LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a deadly single-car crash in Laurel that happened early Saturday morning.
Police say around 2:25 a.m., a car was driving on Laurel Road, west of Curley Road. For reasons not yet known, the car did not follow the curve of the road and drove off the road. The car then went into a ditch, hit a tree, and flipped over onto its roof.
The 26-year-old male driver from Laurel has been identified by DSP as Yeyson Perez-Ortiz. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP.
The road was closed for about three hours while the preliminary crash investigation went on.
DSP is continuing to investigate this deadly crash.