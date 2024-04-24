DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has shared a statement from the family of the 18-year-old victim in Sunday’s deadly shooting at Delaware State University.
The victim was identified on Monday as Camay Mitchell DeSilva, 18, of Wilmington. In their statement, DeSilva’s family said the following:
“It is with deep sorrow that we, the family, find ourselves in the unenviable task planning a celebration of life for our dearest Camay. Camay was a beautiful and intelligent young lady who had an infectious smile and was a ray of sunshine. She graduated with 3.0 grade point average in 2023 from Concord High School in Wilmington, Delaware. Camay had a bright future ahead of her. Camay attended Delaware Technical Community College with plans on attending Delaware State University (DSU) to continue pursuing a degree in Computer Science. Her dream was to work in Cybersecurity. Camay touched the lives of everyone who knew her. As such, she was on the campus that night enjoying the campus festivities with her best friend, who is a student at DSU.”
“While our faith is strong, the family is requesting time to grieve and plan Camay’s celebration of life. Additionally, we understand the investigation is pending and we do not want to jeopardize or compromise the outcome. We are praying for the faculty, staff, and students of DSU. We are praying for law enforcement as they and the local community as they are forced to manage this tragedy. Our faith even requires to pray for our enemies, as such, we pray for the perpetrator(s) of the senseless act of gun violence. Lastly, we are praying for all families who have experienced the [loss] of a child far too soon.”
The family plans to hold a press conference in Wilmington at 10 a.m. on Thursday to celebrate the life of DeSilva.
Dover Police say their investigation into the shooting is still active and urge anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest, according to authorities.