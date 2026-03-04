OCEAN CITY, Md. - A crash caused a partial closure of Coastal Highway in Ocean City and claimed the life of one man on Wednesday night.
The Ocean City Police Department reported the crash on Coastal Highway near 122nd Street in Ocean City around 10:00 p.m on March 4. Police say two vehicles were involved but details on the crash are still limited.
On Thursday, police confirmed the crash was fatal. Despite lifesaving efforts by good Samaritans and Ocean City EMS, a 78-year-old man from Ocean View, Del., died at the scene, according to authorities.
The victim has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Two other people were taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say southbound traffic at 123rd Street was blocked and northbound Coastal Highway from 120th to 123rd Street was reduced to one lane, as of 10:30 p.m. Southbound traffic at 123rd Street remained closed for about six hours.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.