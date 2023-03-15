GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River School District reported that a student at the Sussex Central High School was found in possession of a firearm on school property yesterday morning.
According to the District, the School Resource Officer was notified by other students. The Officer responded and the 16-year-old student was removed from the classroom. An unloaded handgun and ammunition were found in the student's backpack and confiscated.
The student was taken into custody without incident. The District said no students or staff were harmed during this incident and the school day proceeded as normal.
The Delaware State Police announced that the teenager was charged with Felony Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone. He was arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bond while also being issued a no contact order with the Indian River School District.
“The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we are appreciative of the swift action taken by the school staff and safety personnel at SCHS,” the District said in a statement.