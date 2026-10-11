CAROLINE CO. - The search is over after five goats have been found after mysteriously disappearing from a Caroline County farm last weekend.
The goats' owner, Tiffany Collins Cummings tells WBOC today her goats have returned home! She says Daisy, Moose, George, Henry, and Moo were found by someone about a mile down the street, and are now safe and sound at home.
As WBOC originally reported, Cummings said her goats had never wandered away, and that they were like dogs, always wanting pets and treats.
But now, all five are back where they belong.