OCEAN CITY, MD - An intersection in Worcester County was closed temporarily after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday night. 

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office reported on June 29th, around 7:10pm, that emergency units were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of westbound US Route 50/Ocean Gateway and MD Route 610 in West Ocean City.

The sheriff's department asked motorists to avoid the area as emergency personnel were on scene. 

At 8:00pm, the sheriff's department announced that the roadway was cleared. 

There is no further information on the crash at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available. 

