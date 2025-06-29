OCEAN CITY, MD - An intersection in Worcester County was closed temporarily after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday night.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office reported on June 29th, around 7:10pm, that emergency units were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of westbound US Route 50/Ocean Gateway and MD Route 610 in West Ocean City.
The sheriff's department asked motorists to avoid the area as emergency personnel were on scene.
At 8:00pm, the sheriff's department announced that the roadway was cleared.
There is no further information on the crash at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.