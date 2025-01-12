CAMDEN WYOMING, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Camden Wyoming on Tuesday.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was reported on Wynsome Boulevard just after 5:45 p.m. on January 7. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the garage of the occupied home. Upon learning a child was unaccounted for, firefighters searched the home and found the juvenile victim inside.
On Jan. 12, the Delaware State Fire Marshal says the juvenile died from their injuries on Jan. 11, at Nemour’s Children’s Hospital in Wilmington. The victim’s body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science.
An adult was also taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while a firefighter was also treated at the scene. Two other juveniles were able to escape the fire.
The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire and estimates total damages at $100,000.