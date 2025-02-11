OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City Elementary School was placed under a brief lockdown Tuesday due to an unverified threat, according to school officials. The lockdown has since been lifted and all students and staff were reported safe.
The school announced the lockdown on social media just after 11:45 a.m. on February 11 before lifting it shortly after 12:30 p.m.
School officials said they were working with law enforcement to dismiss students at 1 p.m. with an increased police presence.
Parents were asked to use Keyser Point Road and turn onto Center Drive when picking their children up Tuesday afternoon. School buses would utilize their normal routes, school officials said.
"We ask for your patience and understanding as dismissal will take more time," Ocean City Elementary School said in a social media post. "Thank you for your continued cooperation."