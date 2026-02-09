TOWNSEND, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Magnolia woman and injured a Dover woman yesterday night.
Officials say around 11:40 p.m., a Nissan was traveling down southbound Dupont Parkway in Townsend, approaching Summit Bridge Road. At the same time, a Toyota was in the left lane of northbound Dupont Parkway, preparing to turn left onto Summit Bridge Road.
Police say the Toyota turned left and the Nissan crashed into the Toyota.
The front passenger of the Toyota was a woman from Magnolia. Police say she was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.
On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 69-year-old Laura Thomas.
The driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old woman from Dover, and three other passengers were taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, a 50-year-old man from Townsend, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for about 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. DSP continue to investigate this crash.