MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Milford High School lockdown in March.
Police say Thomas Caffrey, 59, was arrested at his home today, April 8th, on four charges of harassment.
Authorities have been searching for Caffrey since early March, when the Milford School District announced a lockdown of Milford High School and then the entire Milford School District due to what they called credible threats made against the District on March 8th.
On March 11th, police revealed the Milford School District had received a note reading, in part, "SHE IS DONE...If my husband gets upset there are not enough police or National Guard to stop him. You have been warned."
The Milford School District also confirmed Caffrey is a former employee.
Milford police say Caffrey was found at his home Monday while investigators were conducting a routing check of the house and found his Nissan pickup truck parked there.
Caffrey was given a $4,000 secured bail and a no contact order with 4 victims, the Milford School District, and all District properties.
Police say Caffrey posted the $4,000 secured bail and was released from custody, He has been ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date, according to authorities.