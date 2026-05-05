HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night in Hartly.
Officials say a Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on Butterpat Rd., south of Bear Pond Rd., when the truck failed to negotiate a curve. Investigators say the unrestrained driver overcorrected and was ejected from the vehicle. Investigators believe the driver’s door was not properly secured at the time of the crash.
The unoccupied F-350 continued traveling northbound before coming to a stop in a field.
State police say the driver, 31-year-old Edilzar Chun-Chilel from Hartly, died at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with any further information is encouraged to reach out to the Delaware Police.