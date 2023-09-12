DAGSBORO, Del. - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly has confirmed yesterday’s brief but damaging storm in Dagsboro as a tornado.
The storm that swept through Sussex County lifted a trailer and damaged multiple outbuildings on a Dagsboro property. WBOC Meteorologists Dan Satterfield and Mike Lichniak noted rotation on radar indicative of a tornado.
The NWS says the tornado began near Adams Road, blowing out glass windows from three nearby homes and partially tearing off siding and shingles.
Large trees were reportedly uprooted along Adams Road and large branches were snapped from the trunks of others in the fierce winds.
The National Weather Service says the short-lived tornado registered as an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale and reached a maximum width of 370 yards near the intersection of Adams Road and Tingle Lane.
The tornado then continued down Piney Neck Road and likely ceased near the intersection of Wild Goose Way, according to the NWS.