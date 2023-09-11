DAGSBORO, DE - As storms swept through parts of Delmarva, leaving behind just minor puddles in some areas, Dagsboro faced a potential tornado formation -- leaving behind heavy damage in it's wake.
Neighbor John Mitchell experienced the wrath of the weather firsthand, including flying trailers. Mitchell was amazed by the sheer force required to lift the trailer.
"It's heavy. A few men would have to lift that thing." said Mitchell.
However, the trailer wasn't the only casualty. Two of his sheds were severely damaged during the storm. One shed had its roof and door entirely caved in, scattering home supplies and wood. The other shed shared a similar fate, with a collapsed wall and a missing roof.
Despite living in the area for 79 years, Mitchell says he had never witnessed a storm of this magnitude.
He considered himself fortunate that his house remained standing, even though fallen trees surrounding it depicted a battle between Mother Nature and herself.
Dagsboro firefighters on the scene reported that while there was little severe damage in the town, fallen trees had become a common sight during the intense weather event.
There have currently been no reported injuries in the aftermath of the storm.