SEAFORD, DE - Multiple fire departments from across Delaware responded to a large woods fire in Sussex County on Saturday.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, on March 1st, multiple fire departments from across Delaware responded to a large woods and brush fire on Ponderosa Drive and Old Furnace Road in Seaford.
About 9 Sussex County fire departments were requested to respond to the incident, including the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. State agencies included the Delaware State Forestry Services.
Fire officials from the Seaford Fire Department say crews worked for over 4 hours to contain the fire. The incident was then "turned over to Delaware State Forestry for large dozer operations". The fire spanned approximately 24 acres, according to SFD.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company reports that the incident started as the result of a "culinary mishap in the woods during the preparation of lunch."
In addition to the Ponderosa Dr fire, the IRVFC says there was a second incident on Susan Beach Road in Laurel, Delaware.
Update:
On Sunday night, the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department announced that there is a smoke advisory in the area of Concord Pond Road and Old Furnace Road.
SFD says, "The contained woods fire from Saturday, March 1st has hot spots throughout the large acreage. The Fire Department and State Forestry will observe and extinguish hot spots as they become a issue". They are asking the community to be patient and aware of the ongoing incident.