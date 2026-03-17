DELMARVA - The National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly has dispatched a team to areas of Delmarva to survey the wind damage from Monday night’s storms.
According to the NWS, the survey teams will focus on damage stretching from Goldsboro, MD into Kent County, Del. Slightly further south, the NWS will also survey a larger strip spanning as far west as the Eastern Bay in Talbot County, Md., including parts of Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties, to east of Frederica in Del.
On Tuesday, March 17, the NWS announced their team had confirmed an EF1 tornado had touched down in Ridgely, MD with maximum winds to 100mph.
March 16’s storms impacted thousands, with widespread power outages reported overnight. DelDOT reported numerous road closures in both Kent and Sussex Counties due to storm damage.
Chopper 16 was overhead damaged homes across Kent County on Tuesday, revealing significant wind damage and scattered debris.
Winds gusted above 70 mph in some areas of Kent County late Monday, according to the NWS. Three tornado warnings were issued before the storms had passed.
The NWS says the results of their survey will be shared later Tuesday.