BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 34-year-old Ocean City woman after police say she stabbed two people on Monday.
WBOC has acquired charging documents revealing further details of the alleged incident.
According to court records, police were called to a home on Majestic Prince Lane in Berlin in the early morning hours of May 11 on reports of a stabbing. There, police they met with a female victim outside suffering from stab wounds to her legs who told them she had woken up to the suspect standing over her with a knife. The woman was able to flee the home but told police the suspect was still inside with another victim.
Police responded to the home and ordered the suspect, Maria Giuffrida, of Ocean City, to come down from the third floor before detaining her. On the third floor, investigators found a man laying in a pool of blood with a bloody knife under the bed, court documents read.
Police say the victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
According to charging documents, the two victims were asleep in bed when Giuffrida entered the residence shortly before the alleged stabbing occurred.
Giuffrida was arrested on charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 2 counts of 1st and 2nd Degree Assault against both victims. She is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigators at 410-632-2076.