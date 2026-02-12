FRUITLAND, MD– Wicomico County emergency crews responded to a deadly crash into Coulbourn Mill Pond on Wednesday night.
Officials say a Honda Civic was driving on S. Division Street when the car drove through a stop sign. According to investigators, the Civic attempted to steer through the turn of the intersection but crashed through a guardrail and into the water shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The Fruitland Fire Department, Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Special Operations and Sharptown Dive Team all responded to the scene.
Crews reportedly rescued one person on top of the car and two inside.
One patient was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and two critical patients were flown to shock trauma by Maryland State Police helicopters, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
On Thursday, police said Matthew Garcia, 18, of Rockville, did not survive. Garcia is believed to have been driving the Civic, according to investigators.
The two passengers have been identified as an 18-year-old from Takoma Park, Md. and an 18-year-old from 18-year-old from Washington, D.C.
Speeding may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.