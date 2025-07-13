BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Bridgeville Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man.
Police say a Buick Century was apparently speeding south on Wilson Farm Road toward the intersection with Cannon Road and Conrail Road on July 12 at about 5 a.m. After passing the stop sign at Cannon Road, the Buick drove off Conrail Road, re-entered, spun, and overturned after hitting a concrete barrier, according to investigators.
The driver, identified by DSP as 27-year-old Devin Flamer from Bridgeville, Delaware, was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. He died at the scene.
Delaware State Police continue their investigation of this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to call them at 302-703-3266.