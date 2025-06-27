SNOW HILL, MD– The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced the closure of Snow Hill Road (Rt. 12) this morning due to a fatal pedestrian crash.
The initial investigation began around 4:20 a.m. when police responded to the scene on reports of a pedestrian crash on Rt. 12 near Carmean Road. Authorities say a pedestrian was walking along Rt. 12 when he was struck by a car. The driver remained at the scene, and police say they do not believe impairment was a factor.
Police identified the victim as Dehart Herbert Lamb, 69, of Snow Hill. Lamb died at the scene.
Around 5:30 a.m., deputies said the Sheriff's Office, Pocomoke City Police and Snow Hill Police were on the scene, along with Maryland State Police leading the investigation.
As of 10:20 a.m., Snow Hill Road was reopened to traffic.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.