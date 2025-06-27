Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From midnight EDT tonight through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/06 PM 2.4 0.4 0.6 1 NONE 28/07 AM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 28/07 PM 2.5 0.5 0.7 1 NONE 29/07 AM 2.7 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 29/08 PM 2.2 0.2 0.4 1 NONE 30/08 AM 2.4 0.4 0.4 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 28/04 AM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 28/04 PM 2.7 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 29/05 AM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 29/05 PM 2.4 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 30/06 AM 2.7 0.6 0.5 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/03 PM 2.5 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 28/03 AM 3.3 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 28/03 PM 2.4 0.2 0.8 1 NONE 29/03 AM 2.9 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 29/04 PM 2.1 -0.1 0.5 1 NONE 30/04 AM 2.7 0.5 0.7 1 NONE &&