One Man Killed in Queenstown Crash

(Photo: MGN)

SNOW HILL, MD– The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced the closure of Snow Hill Road (Rt. 12) this morning due to a fatal pedestrian crash. 

The initial investigation began around 4:20 a.m. when police responded to the scene on reports of a pedestrian crash on Rt. 12 near Carmean Road. Authorities say a pedestrian was walking along Rt. 12 when he was struck by a car. The driver remained at the scene, and police say they do not believe impairment was a factor.

Police identified the victim as Dehart Herbert Lamb, 69, of Snow Hill. Lamb died at the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies said the Sheriff's Office, Pocomoke City Police and Snow Hill Police were on the scene, along with Maryland State Police leading the investigation. 

As of 10:20 a.m., Snow Hill Road was reopened to traffic. 

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

