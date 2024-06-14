WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County Board of Education has announced the adoption of a revised budget that will see cost of living adjustments for some staff along with cuts across various jobs and programs.
The Board of Education adopted the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in a 4-1 vote on Thursday, June 13th. According to Worcester County Public Schools, the budget includes $105,393,692 for the Board of Education, with $1,587,052 of that unable to be used toward current employee salaries and restricted to retiree benefits. Combined with new Blueprint restrictions for Early Childhood allocation reductions, the Board of Education says it faced over a $2.7 million shortfall.
The Board says they renegotiated with the Worcester County Teacher Association (WCTA) and the Worcester County Educational Support Professional Association (WCESPA), reaching an agreement on the following salary bumps:
-WCTA: Salary step and five percent cost of living adjustment
-WCESPA: Salary step and five and a half percent cost of living adjustment
Bus contactors, according to the Board, will also see a five percent cost of living adjustment.
Amid the shortfall, the Board of Education approved a series of reductions to close the funding gap, including no restoration to cuts made in Fiscal Year 2024, eliminating 6 positions in the Central Office and 12 school-based positions, eliminating elementary and middle school extracurricular activities, reducing coaching staff across all high school athletic programs, and eliminating some bus routes.
"It's very hard for teachers today with the children," Berlin resident Madeline Wheeler told WBOC. "Definitely no cuts, they need a raise. And children, they need extracurricular activities. That is something that should never be cut."
Four positions previously funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will also cease effective July 1s.
“To make any cuts or reductions like this is painful,” Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said. “Each year, we build a budget that includes what we believe is necessary for the continued success of our schools, and each of today’s announced reductions undermine that success.”
The Board of Education says school system leadership will now submit the Board’s revised FY25 budget categorical amounts to the Commissioners for approval at the upcoming June 18, 2024, regular meeting following Thursday’s vote.