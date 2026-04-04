PARKSLEY, Va. - 28-year-old Noah Christopher Lamphier, of New Church, has been arrested without incident and is being held at the Accomack County jail after allegedly robbing a convenience store with a gun, then fleeing the scene, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.
Police say deputies responded to a reported shooting inside the Royal Farms in Parksley on April 2 around 11 p.m. When they arrived, the deputies learned that an armed robbery had occurred in the store.
They say the suspect entered the store while multiple people were inside, pulled a firearm out of a bag as he approached the counter, and fired a single round at a window. The suspect then demanded the cashier give him money before fleeing the store on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Deputies say they identified 28-year-old Noah Christopher Lamphier, of New Church, as the suspect. Warrants were obtained for the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Shooting in an Occupied Building
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon