DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday morning in Dover.
According to police, a Jeep Cherokee was driving north on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just before 2:30 a.m. on June 10. At the same time, a man in dark, non-reflective clothing was in the roadway, according to investigators.
Police say the Jeep then struck the pedestrian.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene. On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Brandon Lemon, of Dover.
The driver of the Jeep, a 63-year-old from Berlin, was not injured.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash in Kent County and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.