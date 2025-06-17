BETHEL, DE - The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a possible suspect vehicle in connection to a fatal hit and run crash in Bethel Sunday night.
As previously reported, police say they responded to the 8000 block of Bethel Road on reports of a woman found dead along the side of the road. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Cheryl Hiett, 78, of Seaford.
Neighbors, like Kathy Tucker, have noticed a trend of speeding and reckless driving on this road.
"I really wish people would slow down on this road we have a lot of accidents," said Tucker. "A lot of things happen here, and it's a couple times a year."
Family, including Roy Hall, are hopeful that the suspect is found and justice is served.
"Even though it won't bring her back but it will definitely put a little relief to the family," said Hall. "That the person was caught and they're not out there to hopefully not do this to someone else again."
Based on their initial investigation, police say they believe a 2010-2013 Buick Lacrosse with damage to the passenger’s front side and windshield was involved. The color of the car is currently not known.
Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash or anyone with more information to contact them at 302-703-3266.