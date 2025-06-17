Pedestrian Killed
MGN

BETHEL, DE - The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a possible suspect vehicle in connection to a fatal hit and run crash in Bethel Sunday night.

As previously reported, police say they responded to the 8000 block of Bethel Road on reports of a woman found dead along the side of the road. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Cheryl Hiett, 78, of Seaford.

Neighbors, like Kathy Tucker, have noticed a trend of speeding and reckless driving on this road.

"I really wish people would slow down on this road we have a lot of accidents," said Tucker. "A lot of things happen here, and it's a couple times a year."

Family, including Roy Hall, are hopeful that the suspect is found and justice is served.

"Even though it won't bring her back but it will definitely put a little relief to the family," said Hall. "That the person was caught and they're not out there to hopefully not do this to someone else again."

Based on their initial investigation, police say they believe a 2010-2013 Buick Lacrosse with damage to the passenger’s front side and windshield was involved. The color of the car is currently not known. 

Buick Lacross

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash or anyone with more information to contact them at 302-703-3266. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you