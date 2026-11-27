DELMARVA– A powerful thanksgiving nor'easter brought strong surf, high winds and heavy flooding to much of the peninsula, causing road closures and power outages which continue into Friday.
DelDOT's Interactive Traffic Map still shows dozens of road restrictions as of around 2 p.m. today, with many side streets closed due to fallen trees or powerlines, debris or flooding.
Route 1 reopened after closing in both directions Thursday, as did the Chincoteague Causeway, Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.
Winds continue to cause travel restrictions, with two-way operations on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge unlikely as gusts are forecasted to reach 40 mph.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry cancelled Friday morning's scheduled 9:30 a.m. departure from Cape May and 11:15 a.m. departure from Lewes due to forecasted winds.
Emergency response teams and utility crews continue working hard to address the storm's aftermath. Delmarva Power says crews have restored power to 63,000 customers since the nor'easter's onset Thursday. They added on social media that utility crews from as far away as Missouri and Alabama have traveled to Delmarva to help restore power.
Delmarva Power reported 17,416 customers experiencing outages as of 2:05 p.m. Friday, with the following county breakdown:
- Kent: 73
- Sussex: 728
- Worcester: 54
- Wicomico: 7
- Somerset: 32
- Dorchester: 31
- Talbot: 78
- Queen Anne's: 60
Delaware Electric Cooperative reported 1,151 customers without power at 2:05 p.m., with 448 in Kent County and 703 in Sussex County. DEC says Sandtown, Bowers Beach and Big Stone Beach are the hardest hit areas.
Choptank Electric's outage map shows only 6 meters out as of 2:05 p.m.
Easton Utilities reports no active outages.
A&N Electric Cooperative on Virginia's Eastern shore shows 422 without power in Accomack County as of 2:10 p.m.
Companies provided updates on restoration efforts Friday morning, as utility crews and emergency response teams work to address the storm's aftermath.