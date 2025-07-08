DELMARVA - Several areas across the peninsula experienced power outages as strong storms traveled through the area Tuesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) reported that there were about 1200 customers without power in the Laurel area due to downed power lines from the severe storms. They said, "outages may occur across our service territory as this severe storm line moves through". DEC said at the time that crews were on their way to work to restore power.
By 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, DEC reported no outages remained.
As of 2:45 a.m., Choptank Electric Cooperative reported power outages for about 193 customers across their areas. Those counties include about 184 members in Talbot County, eight in Worcester County and one in Somerset County.
Delmarva Power's outage map around 2:45 a.m. reported that 191 customers lost power across 23 active outages. That was down from 1,297 customers around midnight. Several areas were impacted across Sussex, Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset and Talbot Counties.