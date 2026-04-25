WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump was rushed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night following an alleged shooting at the Washington Hilton Hotel.
Details are currently limited, but Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were swiftly escorted off stage by Secret Service agents at about 8:30 p.m. on April 25. CBS reports that three to four gunshots were heard from outside the ballroom.
According to the Associated Press, there did not immediately appear to be any injuries. As of 10:22 p.m., CBS reported a suspect was in custody, "neutralized," but still alive.
In a Truth Social post just after 9:15 p.m., President Trump said a shooter had been arrested.
"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely," the president wrote. "The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
In a press conference from the White House following the incident, President Trump said one Secret Service officer had been shot but was wearing a bulletproof vest and was "in good spirits" and was expected to recover.
The president later shared an image of the suspect and surveillance video of the incident on social media. The man is from California and was armed with multiple weapons, Trump said.
CBS reports that the suspect has been identified as Cole Allen, 30, of Torrance California. Sources say he was armed with a handgun and shotgun, according to CBS.
FBI Director Kash Patel also spoke at the White House's press conference, saying the agency is examining ballistics, including a long gun and shell casings found on the scene. He also added they will be conducting witness interviews and "examining this individual's background thoroughly."
The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, said the man in custody will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. She said the defendant will be arraigned on Monday, and she expects more charges to be filed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.