attempted murder graphic

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police have charged two men with attempted murder following a Sunday night assault outside Bury Tavern that left a man in critical condition.

As WBOC previously reported, officers responded to the sidewalk outside Bury Tavern on Main Street around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 18. There, police say they found a 43-year-old man unconscious on the ground. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where police said Thursday he remained in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim and two suspects were involved in a verbal argument before one suspect grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground, and kicked him. The second suspect also allegedly kicked the victim while he was down. Both suspects then fled, according to police.

Police have now identified the suspects as Tyrelle Moss, 36, and Torres Savage, 29, both of Salisbury. Moss was arrested Monday, Oct. 19, while Savage remained wanted as of Thursday.

According to online court records and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Savage was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Both men face charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. They are currently being held without bond. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the assault  is asked to call Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165. 

Mugshot of Tyrelle Moss

Tyrelle Moss, courtesy of Salisbury Police
Mugshot of Torres Savage

Torres Savage, courtesy of Salisbury Police

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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