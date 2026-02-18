DAGSBORO, Del. - A single-family residential home explosion occurred on Gum Tree Road in Dagsboro on September 30, 2025 that claimed one life. Officials say the incident is still under active investigation but has since been ruled an accidental explosion involving liquid petroleum gas. There are no indications of criminal activity.
There were two occupants of the home at the time of the explosion. One occupant was killed and the other was left with minor injuries after being helped out of the house by neighbors. The total for all damages is estimated at $500,000. Officials say that because this incident was ruled accidental, the evidence collected has been handed over to engineers and experts in the industry for further examination and analysis of the explosion.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal says a time frame cannot be specified for the completion of that analysis.