DOVER, DE - A Kent County sewer main break south of Dover prompted the city to ask neighbors to conserve water this week.
In a social media post Thursday, April 4th, the City of Dover said the break is a County main line and asked residents to conserve water for the next 24 hours while Kent County makes repairs.
“By conserving water, it will help alleviate the flow making it easier to do the repair,” the City of Dover said.
On Friday, April 5th, the Kent County Department of Public Works announced that repairs had been made at the intersection of Rising Sun Road and Sandy Hill Trail.
"The Levy Court and Public Works Department and staff appreciate your patience and understanding during repairs," the County said in a statement. "We also thank everyone for your water conservation efforts!"
Dover officials directed neighbors to their hyper-reach system to stay in the know regarding water, wastewater, and environmental concerns. Those who wish to receive updates can register here.