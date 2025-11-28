MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police announced a 29-year-old Milton man was arrested for the Nov. 24 Milton gas station robbery.
Troopers were called to the station at 25776 Deep Branch Road around 11 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Police say a man entered the store, went behind the counter, demanded the clerk empty the registers and took the clerk’s car keys before fleeing with cash and the employee’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later near New Hope Road in Ellendale.
Police say troopers identified 29-year-old Donald Tinley Jr. as the suspect.
They say they located Tinley at a house in Milton on Nov. 26 and arrested him.
He was charged with the following:
- Robbery 2nd degree (felony)
- Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Theft of a motor vehicle (felony)
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,500 cash bond.