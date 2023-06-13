BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested the suspect and located the victim's body sought following a Bridgeville murder on June 9th.
Police say they were investigating the murder that occurred on Friday on Cedar Street after receiving a report of a missing person. Officers arrived and reportedly found evidence of a violent confrontation, and the resident Troy Scofield, 52, could not be found.
A caller reported they had seen Scofield’s roommate Alan Alcantara, 27, fleeing the residence. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Alcantara.
On Sunday, police say they located Alcantara’s car parked on Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown. Police reportedly found Scofield’s body in the trunk.
Yesterday, on June 13th at about 3 a.m., officers from the Dover Police Department arrived on South Little Creek Road on reports of a suspicious person. There, police say Alcantara was found hiding in a shed and arrested.
Alcantara has been charged with First Degree Murder. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bond.
The case is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or by e-mailing Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov.