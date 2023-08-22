DOVER, Del. - Police arrested a woman in connection to a road rage robbery on Aug. 12.
Dover police say on Aug. 18 they arrested 34-year-old Chanade Dohman of Dover after identifying her as one of the suspects in the robbery. Police say Dohman was taken into custody without incident.
The charges stem from an incident on the night of Saturday, Aug. 12. A group of victims reportedly told police that they were driving on Forrest Avenue and pulled into a Wawa parking lot when they were approached by a man with a bat who believed they cut him off.
The man then reportedly shattered the passenger side window of the car, causing the passenger to sustain minor injuries. Police say two women then approached and ordered the driver out of his car, demanding he turn over money.
According to police, the victim did not comply at first, but was eventually forced to go to the ATM at Wawa and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money before turning it over to the women.
Police say the suspects fled in a black Ford F-150 that was located in the Wawa parking lot. The truck is pictured above.
Chanade Dohman, one of the two women suspects, was processed and arraigned at Dover Police Department. Dohman was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institute on $112,500 cash bail on the following charges:
- Robbery First Degree
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Assault Third Degree
- Terroristic Threatening
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; police say a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.