SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- At Tuesdays Sussex County Council meeting, an ordinance was introduced which would adjust some of the current regulations on retail marijuana sales in county limits. The discussion comes after state-level pushback over the current ordinance.
In Sussex County, municipalities have the authority to establish their own regulations for recreational marijuana establishments. The county then has jurisdiction over the remaining areas where shops can go.
Under the current regulations, shops must be three miles from municipality limits, places of worship, schools, and rehab centers. Retail marijuana establishments must also be in parcels zoned to a C3 heavy commercial district, per the current ordinance.
Under the new proposed ordinance, shops would only be required to be two miles from municipality limits. Marijuana retail would also be allowed in parcels zoned C2 medium commercial district.
Although, currently, the proposed new ordinance would keep the three mile distance from places of worship, schools, and rehab centers.
The new proposal still would have to go through public hearings with both county planning and zoning and county council before a possible vote. Thus, could still be adjusted.
The original ordinance led marijuana advocates and some state leaders to raise concerns. That concern led to the passing of Senate Bill 75, attempting to reverse the county's original ordinance. However, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer recently vetoed that bill, citing the legislation as an overstep by the state government into local government regulations.
However, in his veto letter to Delaware's general assembly, Meyer said the county would reconsider the current ordinance in light of the veto.
WBOC asked neighbors in Sussex County about their thoughts on how recreational marijuana establishments should be regulated. Mike Sosnoski said he thinks the county should loosen the current restrictions.
"It's entrepreneurship, like anything else in the community. It's just like any other mercantile," Sosnoski said. "As long as you keep it regulated, I think it's fine. Hopefully, we see the money used to supplement Sussex County. Maybe for the schools or something similar."
However, other neighbors said they'd like to see the current regulations stay in place. Frank Timmons said he works with teens struggling with addiction in Seaford, and that marijuana can often be a gateway drug.
"I work with a group called Teen Challenge, and they have problems with addiction. A lot of them started with marijuana. When I was younger, marijuana was on the street, but it wasn't as strong as it is today. It does lead to problems."