SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury University has reported that three students were injured Thursday night in a shooting about a mile from the school’s campus.
According to the University, police do not think there is an immediate threat to the campus. The Salisbury City Police Department also assisted with the incident, the University says.
In a press release sent out Friday, Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said the three Salisbury University students were shot after attempting to keep a group of uninvited people from entering a home.
The Criminal investigation Division of Salisbury City Police say the three students all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
“If you know anything that can help us put an end to this violence and bring those responsible to justice, we urge you to come forward,” said State’s Attorney Dykes. “We can make our community safer, but only if we work together.”
The incident follows a string of shootings across the Salisbury area this week, with police reporting just yesterday an additional four shootings in just 36 hours.
"We are grateful to the Salisbury Police Department for its investigation of this incident, approximately a mile away from campus," a University Spokesperson said in a statement to WBOC Friday afternoon. "At this time, police do not believe there is an immediate threat to campus."
"Salisbury University’s top priority is the safety of our students. SU community members are reminded to practice safety protocols as communicated by the SU Police Department when attending or hosting events off campus. If there is an emergency, students should not hesitate to call police."
Salisbury University Police encourage students to follow safety protocols, such as avoiding advertising parties and events on social media when gathering off-campus. Police advise students to call authorities if unwanted individuals show up at a gathering and not to confront them.
The University says they will be updating students via email and families can continue to monitor the school’s family portal for updates.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to call Salisbury (City) Police at 410-548-3165 or SU Police at 410-543-6222.