MILFORD, DE– Milford Police arrested two in connection with a shooting which injured four people last week.
Police say four people were found with gunshot wounds on North Street around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition, according to officers.
An investigation revealed 20-year-old Deontae King, of Lincoln, and 26-year-old Laquan Johnson, of Harrington, allegedly conspired to commit the shooting.
Police obtained warrants to detain King and Johnson and both were arrested on Sept. 6 with the assistance of Harrington Police.
King was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $168,500 cash bail on the following charges:
Assault First Degree
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Assault Second Degree (x2)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm
Reckless Endangering First Degree
Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
Conspiracy Second Degree
Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
Johnson was charged with conspiracy second degree and committed to the DOC in default of a $1,000 secured bail.
He reportedly also had a capias for allegedly violating probation, for which his secured bail was set at $15,000, according to Milford Police.
A preliminary hearing will take place before the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.