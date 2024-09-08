Two Charged in Milford Shooting

Milford Police arrested 20-year-old Deontae King, of Lincoln, and 26-year-old Laquan Johnson, of Harrington, for their alleged involvement in a Sept. 1 shooting which injured four. 

 Courtesy Milford Police

MILFORD, DE– Milford Police arrested two in connection with a shooting which injured four people last week. 

Police say four people were found with gunshot wounds on North Street around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition, according to officers.

An investigation revealed 20-year-old Deontae King, of Lincoln, and 26-year-old Laquan Johnson, of Harrington, allegedly conspired to commit the shooting. 

Police obtained warrants to detain King and Johnson and both were arrested on Sept. 6 with the assistance of Harrington Police. 

King was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $168,500 cash bail on the following charges: 

  • Assault First Degree

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony 

  • Assault Second Degree (x2)

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm 

  • Reckless Endangering First Degree

  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

  • Conspiracy Second Degree 

  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

Johnson was charged with conspiracy second degree and committed to the DOC in default of a $1,000 secured bail.

He reportedly also had a capias for allegedly violating probation, for which his secured bail was set at $15,000, according to Milford Police. 

A preliminary hearing will take place before the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you