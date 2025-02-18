DENTON, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting in Denton that left two men injured and resulted in an attempted murder charge against one of them.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to Ruritan Road at about 12:25 a.m. on reports of an altercation and shooting on February 6. There, police say they found a 71-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head and back after being shot with a shotgun. Another man, 68, was found with a fractured ankle, according to investigators.
Both men were taken to a nearby hospital in Delaware with non-life threatening injuries.
On February 18, police identified the 68-year-old as Alfred G. Harris. Following treatment and after being held in Delaware, Harris was extradited back to Maryland and charged with the following:
-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
-First Degree Assault
-Second Degree Assault
-Possession of a Shotgun following a conviction for a disqualifying crime
-Reckless Endangerment
-Intoxicated Endangerment
Harris was taken to the Caroline County Detention Center without bond pending a judge's review.